MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple is getting together for a project for the first time, and fans are super excited about it.

The two are considered as one of the most loved couples of television and fans love watching them together.

A few months back, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were expecting their first child, embracing parenthood soon.

Finally, the actress shared on her social media and announced to her fans and well – wishers that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gauahar Khan has been setting examples in the entertainment industry, as she was working while being pregnant.

She was recently seen promoting a Netflix reality show, “In Real Love”, which was hosted by her, along with Rannvijay Singha.

Zaid and Gauahar revealed in many interviews about how they fell in love and got married. She met her husband during the toughest time of her life and hence, their relationship is very strong and special.

Well, congratulations to Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar from team TellyChakkar and we wish them all the happiness and love as they embrace this new journey of parenthood!