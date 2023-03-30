Putting an end to speculations, popular TV actor Vivian Dsena has revealed that has been following Islam since 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now,” Dsena has revealed in an interview.

He also stated that he converted to Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. According to him, he finds a lot of peace and solace in praying 5 times a day. “So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest,” the actor was quoted saying.

He is known for his portrayal of Abhay Raichand in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Harman Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actor was earlier hitched to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. However, the couple got divorced in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivian Dsena is now married to Nouran Aly, an Egyptian former journalist. He said that he had a 4-month-old daughter named Layan Vivian Dsena.

While talking about his marriage, Vivia said that he got married to Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago.

Sharing his happiness about becoming a father, the actor said that becoming a father is a dream come true. He added that he feels on top of the world every time he holds his baby in his arms. “What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.”