Actor Ravi Patwardhan passes away at 84

Ravi Patwardhan, veteran actor known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema as well as theatre, has passed away at the age of 84.

The actor reportedly died due to age related health issues on Sunday morning.

In his career, which began in the late 1970s, Ravi Patwardhan played a variety of roles across numerous films, TV shows and plays. One of his notable Hindi film roles came in Tezab. He also starred in films like Jhanjaar, Bond and Yeshwant.

Sunil Bhosle, the producer of Patwardhan’s TV show Agabai Sasubai, confirmed the news to Indianexpress.com. He said, “I had spoken to him just some fifteen days back because we had to start shooting for our show.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, we had made some changes in the story in a way that he was able to shoot from home. He was shooting till the very end. He died of age related health issues; he was 84 years old. In February he had two heart attacks, and he had recovered.”

“As he was shooting from home, I had told him that it would be great to see him back on sets in the post Covid-19 times. And he had said, ‘i am not sure if that would happen’”, Bhosle added.