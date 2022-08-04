Veteran TV actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has done TV shows like Neeli Chatri Wale, Kayamat to name a few, passed away due to a heart ailment in his hometown Lucknow on August 3. He was also seen Bollywood movie ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ featuring Hrithik Roshan

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor, who had been shifted to Lucknow for better recovery, died of heart attack.

Confirming the death of the veteran actor, his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi wrote on Facebook: “आप दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे पिता थे, आपने मुझे दामाद नही बल्कि एक बेटे के तरह अपना प्रेम दिया, भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे” (You were the best father in the world, you gave me your love like a son, not a son-in-law. May God rest your soul”)

Mithilesh Chaturvedi was a very active part in Bollywood and also seen in many TV show. According to reports, Mithilesh was also going to be seen in an upcoming web show ‘Talli Joddi’.

Recently he was seen playing a vital role in TV show Patiala Babes. More details are awaited.