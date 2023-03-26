The status of 75-year-old actor and former MP Innocent, who is being treated at a private hospital in Kochi, remains serious, and he is on ECMO support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since March 16, the actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, has been undergoing therapy.He was brought to the hospital for a cancer recurrence after complaining of discomfort caused by a throat infection.

The hospital’s medical report from Saturday morning stated that the actor’s condition remains serious.

After the proliferation of rumours regarding his health status on social media, the hospital released another message in the evening stating that his condition remained unchanged.

“His blood pressure and oxygen level in the blood remain unchanged,” the report stated.

Innocent is a former Member of Parliament representing the Chalakudy LS constituency. He is also a former AMMA president (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).