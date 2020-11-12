Actor Asif Basra found dead at Dharamshala house

Actor Asif Basra died by suicide on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala, near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road. He was 53. The actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. The cause of the suicide is not yet known.

An investigation into the matter is underway. “Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter” ANI quoted SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan as saying.

Reacting to the news, filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted: “Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.”

Asif Basra is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. In addition to several Bollywood movies like Kao, Pe Che, Parzania and Black Friday, he was also seen in Hollywood film Outsource. Apart from this, he has been a part of shows like Paatal Lok, Woh, Hostages.