Srinagar: the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, issued directives on Saturday, instructing officials to promptly address and resolve citizens’ complaints and concerns with utmost efficiency and effectiveness.

“It is my solemn pledge to ensure a sensitive and caring government machinery at all levels to enhance the overall wellbeing of the common man,” he said.

An official spokesperson in a statement issued to press said that LG Sinha interacted with citizens through videoconferencing during “LG’s Mulaqaat” — a public grievance hearing programme — at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

Taking appraisal of the complaints received on the Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System, Sinha directed the officials for effective, efficient and speedy action on the concerns of citizens.

He said, “The focus of the administration on timely delivery of services — a transparent and accountable system to address complaints promptly — will prepare today’s governance for tomorrow’s challenge.”

“We are ensuring that citizens are heard and the poorest of the poor enjoy the fruits of growth and get access to a life of dignity,” he added.

The Lt Governor also commended the participation of youngsters, women, farmers, Panchayati Raj institutions and officials in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The Lt Governor directed all the district authorities to identify the uncovered areas and ensure better communication services for citizens.

He also directed the administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners and senior officials to review and monitor development projects nearing completion and ensure sufficient stock of transformers in snowbound areas.