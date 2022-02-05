Srinagar: After gauging the extent of eye-damage, the Srinagar administration in consultation with the local doctors has decided to fly the 24-year-old acid attack survivor to Chennai for advanced treatment.

Speaking to The Kashmir Monitor, the girl’s father said her daughter’s eye-sight is damaged to a great extent.

“They were planning to operate upon her earlier. Later on, the administration took the doctors on board and sought their suggestions. It was decided that Chennai would be better for further treatment,” he said.

He said they have submitted all the documents and will leave once the modalities get completed.

The girl’s father said though the administration has been very helpful in extending their help, he fears her daughter’s struggle will be a long ordeal.

“She will require a lot of medical help in the coming days. I am a poor man and don’t have money to meet her treatment costs. I don’t wish to see my daughter becoming a burden for us. Look at the Shopian acid attack victim. Her family is pleading for help to get her treated. That should not happen,” he said, while breaking down.

He further requested people not to circulate the girl’s pictures on social media. “My daughter is living her worst nightmare. You have no idea what trauma we are going through. Making the picture viral adds to our sufferings. Kindly don’t do it.”

On Tuesday evening, the valleyites were shaken by the horrific news of an acid attack on a young girl in Nowhatta locality of old city. The girl worked in a beauty parlor to support her father, who is a tailor. On the fateful day, she was on the way to home when the accused threw acid on her.

This triggered a sharp reaction by people from all walks of life. It was also followed by protests from students and several NGOs.

On Wednesday, police arrested the accused and his two accomplices. They also sealed the shop that sold the acid in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

The main accused has been identified as Sajid Altaf Rather Buchwara Dalgate. The other two have been identified as Momin Nazir Sheikh of Mehjoornagar and Mohd Saleem of Padshai Bagh.