ACB’s Facebook page hacked, complaint filed

Srinagar, Mar 18: Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday said that its Facebook page has been hacked by some miscreant and it urged the public to refrain from accessing the page.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that the page that was in use till December 28 last year has been hacked now.

The statement said that the issue has been reported to Cyber Police Station Jammu.

“The offender is now posting unwarranted content with malicious intent. All Facebook users are requested to refrain from accessing that page,” it said.