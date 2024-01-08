SRINAGAR, Jan 8: Anti Corruption Bureau received a written complaint against Dr. Bilquees Ara, Scientist-B in State Pollution Control Board for demand of bribe for issuance of ‘Consent To Operate’ (CTO) for bakery unit located at Industrial Estate, Khunmoh.

The complainant in his complaint alleged that he had applied for ‘Consent To Operate’ (CTO) from Pollution Control Board in the month of Nov-2023. His application was pending with Dr. Bilquees (accused) who was unnecessarily delaying the matter. It was further alleged that on 6th of this month, the complainant visited the accused at PCB office and requested her to process his case. She demanded ₹20,000 as bribe from the complainant for issuance of CTO. However, after negotiation the amount was settled as ₹5,000



The complainant chose not to pay bribe and instead approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law. On receipt of the complaint, a Case FIR No. 02/2024 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 was registered with PS ACB Srinagar and investigation taken up.

During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of ₹5,000 from the complainant.

The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Dr. Bilquees Ara Siddiqui D/o Ghulam Nabi R/o Sarnal (Gulshan Abad) Anantnag, working in Pollution Control Board as Scientist-B.

Further investigation into the case is going on.