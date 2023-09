SRINAGAR: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team on Saturday arrested a traffic cop for taking a bribe of Rs 9,000 in the Sonamarg area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that ACB team raided a traffic official post in Sonamarg Saturday morning and caught a cop red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 9,000

The cop has been identified as Muhammad Ayoub, working as Selection Grade Constable in Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police.