JAMMU, FEB 02: The Administrative Council (AC) has approved the transfer of land measuring 2318 Kanal 08 Marla in 07 villages at 17 locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, to the Housing and Urban Development Department for construction of residential colonies.

The decision to transfer the land is aimed to meet the increased appetite for housing in Srinagar city.

The AC meeting was held here which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The construction of the Housing Colony Project will play a very important role in the economic, industrial, social, and cultural development of Jammu and Kashmir. It will provide direct employment to skilled/unskilled labor as well as indirect employment to local vendors and youth, besides ensuring the development of local areas to meet the rising housing demand.

Accordingly, the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) and J&K Housing Board (JKHB) have been assigned the task of finalizing the type designs and other modalities of these projects with a special focus on developing affordable housing on these land parcels.

Recently, during Real Estate Summit-2022, decisions were taken to develop housing stocks in both the capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.