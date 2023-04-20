News Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Apple’s CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday.

In response to a tweet by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, the Prime Minister said;

“An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.”

Earlier, Cook had tweeted: “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country.”