Abdullah’s Frustrated by J&K’s Newfound Peace and Progress: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, September 16: Reacting to Farooq Abdullah’s statement that BJP’s claims of normalcy post-Article 370 abrogation fall flat, BJP leader Tarun Chugh strongly rebutted the National Conference (NC) leader saying that Abdullah was frustrated in the face of new-found peace and development in the Valley.

Chugh said that the region, once plagued by instability under the rule of the Abdullahs and Mufits, has now transformed from a “terrorism capital” to a “tourism capital” ever since Article 370 was done away with.

Chugh also said that NC, along with other dynastic parties like PDP, misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir for years, exploiting Article 370 for their own benefit.

He further said that it was the Modi-led BJP government that ended this “eclipse” in J & K and ushered in an era of peace and prosperity in the region.

Chugh further emphasized the BJP’s success in replacing “terrorism with tourism” and bringing unprecedented growth, citing the high voter turnout in elections as evidence of the public’s support for the current government’s policies.

He criticized the NC, accusing the party of corruption and failing to deliver on its promises during its rule.

Removal of Article 370 marked a significant turning point for Jammu and Kashmir, fostering investment, job creation, and stability, Chugh added.