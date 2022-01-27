Srinaga: Srinagar police on Thursday claimed to have traced an abducted girl and arrested tan accused person involved in the act.

A police spokesman in a statement said that on 14th of the January, Police Station Zakura received a written complaint from a person (name witheld) resident of Danihama that his sister (name with held) age about 20 years went to shop for purchasing some domestic items but did not return back.

“In this regard, a missing report was diarized and subsequently upon the collection of evidences, it was learnt that the missing girl was abducted by a person namely Muhammad Sahil Kumar, son of Abdul Majeed of Rawalpora Srinagar.”

In this regard, police said that a case under FIR number 09/22 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Zakoora and investigation started.

“During the course of the investigation, after the strenuous efforts of police and with the help of technical and physical evidence, the abducted girl has been recovered from the possession of the accused and after the formalities handed over to her legal heirs,” police said.