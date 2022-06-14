SRINAGAR: Police have rescued a minor girl within hours after she was abducted from Ganderbal.

Police have arrested a man involved in the commission of the crime.

Police Post Nagbal received a written complaint from a man about the abduction of his minor daughter.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and the investigation was set into motion.

“During the course of the investigation, a special Police team led by DO Nagbal was constituted. Acting swiftly, the team raided various suspected places. After strenuous efforts, the team recovered the abducted minor girl at Nehru Park within hours,” police said.

Police also arrested the kidnapper who has been identified as Aquib Ahamd Lone of Bumai, Sopore.

Police said after completion of all legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs. “Further investigation into the matter is going on,” police said.