Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, who had won hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 16, claimed that he witnessed an increase in his height.

Abdu aka Chota Bhaijan had become a social media sensation because of height as he is suffering from Growth Hormone Deficiency. However, he now claimed he witnessed a ‘miracle’.

He posted a picture and captioned it, “Can you see a difference?? Doctors told us that I would not grow and that I have 0 percent growth hormone. Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!”

Amid the ongoing fasting month of Ramadan, his announcement has made fans happy.

One fan remarked: “You are developing into a really handsome gentleman abduuu.” Another said, Bhagwan Ke Pass Der Hai Lekin Andher Nahi. #AbduRozik.” Abdu’s emotional fan wrote a heartwarming note, “The CAPTION is miraculous! @abdu_rozik It’s the most AWESOMEST update from you & kinda MAGICAL too. Literally got me in TEARS, a happy one!”

However, he was also trolled by many followers on Instagram.