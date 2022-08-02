SRINAGAR: Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani initiative is one of the flagship programs launched by the government to bring transparency and ensure hassle-free access to land records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this initiative, public users can search and view copies of scanned data online on CIS Portal- http://landrecords.jk.gov.in/. The initiative facilitates easy online access to the Land Records System, thereby reducing manipulation of the Land Records and improving the efficiency of Revenue offices substantially.

This initiative is part of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme(DILRMP), and the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir has achieved an important milestone to provide the most transparent and accountable services to the common people under this initiative.

As per the official records, 7.70 cr pages of revenue records and 55216 Musavis (maps) were scanned to date. 6.5 lakh citizens have viewed their land records to date and the feedback of citizens has resulted in the purification, and updation of land records constantly.

Earlier there was no mechanism to view or monitor the status of the land records by the citizens who were dependent on the officials to check their land records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Asghar Raza of Thanmandi calls ‘Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani’ a landmark initiative that saved common people from the burden of visiting tehsil offices and Patwari offices for their land records.

“We can check our land documents anytime at our own will. We can also apply for a loan easily for starting our business without visiting the Patwari office”, he said.

Echoing his views, Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Thanmandi said that we are grateful of the Government for providing land records to people in the comfort of their homes.

Similarly, Jehangir Ahmed of Qamarwari says that this initiative relieved them of visiting Patwar offices where there was always delay in the issuance of land records.

Khurshid Ahmed Reshi of the HMT area of Srinagar says that Government has done a great job by removing illegal encroachments from public land and utilizing the freed land for public welfare and institutions.

Pertinently, the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) was formally launched in UT in April 2016 for improving online accessibility to the Land Records System and stopping manipulation of the Land Records thereby making the quality of services in Sub Registrar offices/ Tehsils more efficient and transparent.

The program aims to modernize the management of land records, enhance transparency in the land records maintenance system, thus reducing the scope of land/property disputes, and facilitate conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country.

The major components of the program include computerization and digitization of land records, Survey/resurvey and updation of all survey and settlement records, integration of property registration with land records and cadastral maps for enhancing authenticity and security of data, bringing utmost transparency to the system, Capacity building, and development of Land Records Information System.

After 5th, August 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has embarked on an unprecedented developmental trajectory wherein transformational initiatives in all sectors have been launched. Transparency in the maintenance and upkeep of Land records was an area that required an urgent intervention and “Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani” (AZAN) is a landmark intervention in that direction.