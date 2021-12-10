Priyanka Chopra is all set to play the role of grown-up Sati in `The Matrix Resurrections’.

Warner Brothers have confirmed this news, and fans can’t keep calm

Warner Brothers said Priyanka will play a grown-up Sati.

The character as a young girl was earlier essayed by Tanveer Atwal in `The Matrix evolutions’. Warner Brothers described Sati as “a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters.

Fans are already celebrating this news on social media. One of the clubs shared this news revealing of PC playing the adult Sati, comments started pouring from fans. “OMG! Amazing! Such a befitting role for her”, said one user.

“Have always wanted her to get roles with powers,” said another

Recently Priyanka Chopra had shared the new trailer of the film with the caption, “Remember what is real”.

The trailer also had PC speaking her first lines: “The most important choice of Neo’s life is not his to make”.

The film will see actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie- Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity.

Bollywood has gone gaga over the new role in Hollywood. Priyanka’s next Bollywood film is Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.