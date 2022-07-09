Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated across the world. The festival of sacrifice remembers Prophet Ibrahim’s (PBUH) willingness to sacrifice his son at Allah’s command.

In the US too, for the first time since 2018, over 35,000 people are expected to gather to celebrate Eid ul-Adha at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

While Super Eid is a major Islamic holiday, organizer Abdulahi Farah said everyone is invited.

“People don’t usually get to experience this, like 40,000 or 30,000 of their neighbors and people that they know being in a celebratory mood and celebrating a day which they’re not familiar with. It is going to expand their understanding of Eid and then they will enjoy the festivities and celebration that is going on. Our goal is to have an Eid for everyone,” MPR News quoted Farah saying.

As in 2018, Super Eid will be celebrated at the huge downtown Minneapolis football stadium. Farah says he recognizes that some people may be surprised by this, but that there is nowhere more Minnesotan to celebrate.

“For us being in America, and especially here in Minnesota, it is actually very significant for us to come and publicly celebrate. It is important for young people who haven’t been outside of this county or Minnesota to be in the most Minnesota place you can find, the home of the Vikings.”

The 2018 event faced online attacks and threats of protests but so fair, there have been no threats this year faith leaders have heard of. Organizers are coordinating with Metro Transit police and other authorities.

Super Eid begins with early morning prayer. After that Farah said there will be a carnival, people gathering, connecting and talking “and really sharing a space full of joy and energy as we celebrate as Minnesotans.”