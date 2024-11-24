A silent killer: J&K registers over 12,000 cancer cases annually

Srinagar, Nov 13: Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in the incidence of deadly cancer with over 12,000 new cases reported annually.

The increase in cancer cases is largely attributed to poor lifestyle habits, tobacco use, and exposure to polluted air—factors that are common across India.

According to official data, more than 60,000 cancer cases have been recorded in the last five years, averaging over 12,000 cases each year in the region.

Cancer develops when normal cells transform into tumor cells in a multi-stage process, typically progressing from pre-cancerous lesions to malignant tumors. These cellular changes result from a combination of genetic factors and external agents, including environmental exposures.

In Jammu and Kashmir, common risk factors for cancer include aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco usage, poor diet, and exposure to environmental pollutants. The most frequently diagnosed cancers in the Kashmir Valley include skin cancer (often referred to as “Kangri cancer”), lung, breast, rectal, stomach, prostate, liver, cervical, esophageal, bladder, and blood cancers.

A doctor from SKIMS Soura stated that lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men in the Kashmir region, with a general increase in cases over the years. He explained that the rise could be linked to the growing elderly population, unhealthy lifestyle choices, widespread tobacco use, poor diet, and the lack of advanced diagnostic facilities in the region.

Cancer rates in Jammu and Kashmir may also be influenced by a combination of internal factors, such as genetics, mutations, and immune system deficiencies, along with external environmental factors like diet, industrialization, and rapid population growth.

In addition to adults, more than five percent of cancer cases in Kashmir involve children. Among these, leukemia is the most common type of cancer. According to the SKIMS doctor, leukemia is highly treatable when detected early, with an 80 percent survival rate. However, late detection remains a significant challenge due to a lack of awareness and widespread misconceptions about childhood cancer.

“The word ‘leukemia’ literally means ‘white blood,’ referring to the abnormal production of white blood cells that disrupt overall health,” the doctor explained. “Many myths and misunderstandings surround childhood cancer, but it’s important to know that it is not the end of the world. Children with cancer can lead normal lives after treatment, and many return to school after recovery. With support and proper treatment, families can adapt to a new normal.” (With KINS inputs)