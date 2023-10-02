Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has paid Rs 220 crore on the removal of gallbladders under the AB-PMJAY scheme so far.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an epidemic of gall bladder disorders.

Data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that the gallbladders of 78209 people have been removed through surgical procedures in the last 33 months.

This as per the officials is the most common disease treated under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir for which the government paid Rs 220,44,30070 to the health institutes.

The majority of such cases have been reported from Kashmir. Kashmir accounts for 66 percent of total patients whose gallbladders have been removed in the last two and half years.

In Kashmir, 52347 people have had their gallbladder removed since 2021 and the government has spent Rs 1302100712 on the same.

From Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, and Baramulla, doctors removed gallbladders from 7489, 6712, 2221, and 8764 patients, respectively, since 2021.

A total of 2433, 3645, 3792 and 5054 patients from Ganderbal, Kulgam, Kupwara, and Pulwama have had their gallbladders removed in various health institutes.

From Shopian and Srinagar, 1985 and 9487 patients respectively have had their gallbladders removed since 2021.

An official from the State Health Agency, which implements the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme, the removal of gallbladders has been the most common treatment under the scheme.

“We have witnessed that surgeries regarding removal of gallbladders have been the most common treatment under the scheme. Although we have strict checks and balances to see whether the scheme is misused anywhere or not,” he said.

Gallbladder disorders, which typically result in symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, and digestive issues, have become increasingly common in the region, affecting individuals of all age groups.

Doctors and healthcare experts said the sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food patterns were the main causes behind gallbladder disorders among people in Kashmir.

“Gallstone is the most prevalent disorder, which in the long term can create major health issues. So, patients also prefer to get it removed,” said Consultant Surgeon Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani.