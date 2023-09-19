An unknown assailant on Monday forcibly entered the residence of a local Congress leader in Punjab’s Moga district and fatally shot him. While cops not divulged who killed the leader, there are reports that Khalistani activists are behind the act.

ADVERTISEMENT

A purported CCTV footage captured the attacker firing at Baljinder Singh Balli (45) before hastily making his escape. The tragic incident unfolded in Balli’s hometown of Dalla.

Hours after the fatal shooting, a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, Arsh Dalla, claimed responsibility of the attack in a Facebook post.

Despite being rushed to a hospital, Balli ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to law enforcement officials. Senior Superintendent of Police J Elanchezhian, along with other officers, promptly visited the scene, stating that the investigation was actively underway.

Balli held the position of party president for the Ajitwal block in Moga district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring unequivocally denounced the heinous act.

“In a harrowing incident, the Congress president from Ajitwal block of district Moga, Baljinder Singh Balli (45) was shot dead at his residence today. I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim,” Bajwa wrote on social media site X.

In a harrowing incident, the Congress president from Ajitwal block of district Moga, Baljinder Singh Balli (45) was shot dead at his residence today.

I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. My heart goes out to the family of the victim.

Ever since @AAPPunjab… pic.twitter.com/Tu922DQfEF — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) September 18, 2023

“Ever since @AAPPunjab formed the government in Punjab, the law and order situation has collapsed completely. Gun crime in the state has been on the rise. CM @BhagwantMann, who also holds the home portfolio is directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. @AAPPunjab govt must swing to action and arrest the culprits. Otherwise, Punjab Congress will launch a struggle for the same,” added Bajwa.