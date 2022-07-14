Seven months after her break up with Kashmiri beau Rohman Shawl, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen secretly married founding chairman of IPL Lalit Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modi posted a cryptic tweet announcing actor Sushmita Sen as his better half. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic),” Modi tweeted.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Lalit Modi left India in 2010 amid investigations into tax evasion and money laundering. He has been in London since then.

In December 2021, Sushmita Sen finally announced a breakup with her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Posting a picture with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita wrote that the relationship ended a long ago and that the two “remain friends.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains,” she said and hashtagged #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love, and #friendship,” she wrote on Instagram

Sushmita’s post has finally put the lid over rumors that the couple was not on good terms for some time. “I love you guys,” was the parting shot of Aarya star

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen reportedly started dating in 2018. Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He and Sushmita Sen were frequently pictured together. Even they posted photos of celebrating each other’s festivals.

A single mom to two adopted daughters, Alisah and Renee, Sushmita has crowned Miss Universe in 1994.

She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as `Biwi No 1′, `Do Knot Disturb’, `Main Hoon Na’, `Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ and `No Problem’. Her eldest daughter, Renee, made her acting debut with a short film this year.