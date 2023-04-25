Patna: A man who was `cremated’ by his family members was found alive in Haryana’s Panipat district, an official said on Monday.

Santosh Kumar Rai, the SDPO of Sasaram, said that Mukesh Tiwari, a native of Naudiha village in Jharkhand, had eloped to Panipat with a girl.

“He disappeared from his house on April 2 and a body was found in Sonhar village in the neighboring Kaimur district on April 13. The family members of Mukesh Tiwari claimed the body and cremated it. Mukesh’s father alleged that six persons were involved in the murder of his son,” Rai said.

“During the investigation, it appeared that Mukesh is alive. We investigated the case with the help of technical and physical intelligence and located the hideout of Mukesh in Panipat. We have arrested him and brought him to Sasaram. He was produced in the district court for further action,” Rai said.