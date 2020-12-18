A Budgam Patwari in Rs 2,000 bribe trap: Chargesheet filed

Srinagar: Anti Corruption Bureau has produced the chargesheet in a 2019 case involving a Patwari in Budgam district who was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000.

A spokesperson of the Bureau Friday said that it produced the chargesheet in case FIR No.07 of 2019 of PS ACB Srinagar in the Court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption, Srinagar.

“The instant case was registered on a complaint that Bashir Ahmad Patwari, Halqa Nasrullapora Budgam, has taken Rs 8000 from complainant for issuing Fard-i-intikhab related to 8 marlas of land at Gallwanpora which were purchased by complainant’s sister and that the Patwari was demanding an amount of Rs 2000 more for the same. The Complainant further requested that he did not want to pay more money to the Patwari and, therefore, necessary legal action be taken against him,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, a trap team was constituted, and case registered in PS ACB Srinagar.

“The trap team arrested the accused Patwari while accepting the bribe money of Rs. 2000. The Anti-Corruption Bureau submitted the chargesheet after obtaining sanction from Government. Next date of hearing has been fixed on 20.02.2021,” the ACB spokesperson said.