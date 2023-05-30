Srinagar, May 30: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and the University of Kashmir on Tuesday initiated formal discussions on entering into a pact that aims to promote incubations, innovations and entrepreneurship in the Varsity.

During a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor KU Prof Nilofer Khan this morning, officials from IIT Kanpur led by its CEO Dr Nikhil Agarwal vowed to provide the technical and operational support to the University’s New Generation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre or NewGen IEDC.

KU Registrar, Dr Nisar A Mir, incubation manager IIT Kanpur Mr Imran Yusuf and Coordinator, NewGen IEDC KU Dr Sartaj Hussain were present during the meeting held in online-offline mode.

The two institutions expressed a strong desire to formalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on creating robust incubation facilities in the University and facilitate innovative ideas on entrepreneurship from the students. Additionally, the two sides vowed to exchange expertise and knowledge to help inculcate passion for innovations and entrepreneurship among youth through the platform of NewGen IEDC.

The proposed pact may include constitution of a joint task force to oversee development and functioning of NewGen IEDC, besides organising regular events and programmes on entrepreneurship, innovations and startups.

In her special remarks, Prof Nilofer Khan said the University has set itself on the path to create a strong ecosystem for incubations and innovations for young students desirous to establish their own startups.

“Our proposed MoU with IIT Kanpur will be a right step in this direction,” she said, exuding confidence that that pact would formalised soon in the larger interest of the student community of Jammu and Kashmir who have great passion for innovations and entrepreneurship.

The VC underlined the need for such collaborations by way of sharing of knowledge and expertise to foster technology-based entrepreneurship and patenting which are vital for academic institutions to progress in today’s fast-changing world.