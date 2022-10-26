Humanity was shamed after a youth reportedly thrashed his father to death over a missing goat in Ganighasa village in Odisha.

The accused son has been identified as Akash Munda and the deceased father as Bhuban Munda.

According to reports, Akash had gone to the nearby jungle for goat herding. Later in the evening, Akash returned home and his father started counting the goats. After counting, Bhuban found out that one goat was missing.

Bhuban scolded Akash who took hit him with a bamboo stick. Bhuban was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his wounds.

Police have arrested Akash and launched an investigation.