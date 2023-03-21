Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media tycoon, is all set to tie the knot for the fifth time.

He has announced his engagement to his partner, Ann Lesley Smith, 66, a former police chaplain. The couple met in September last year at an event held at Murdoch’s vineyard in California.

“I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love – but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.

His bride-to-be was previously married to Chester Smith, a country-western singer, as well as a radio and TV executive who died in 2008. The two bonded over their shared knowledge of the media business.

Talking to New York Post, Smith said, “For us both it’s a gift from God. We met last September.” She added, “I’m a widow 14 years. Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So I speak Rupert’s language. We share the same beliefs.”