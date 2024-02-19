8th National Snowshoe Championship concludes in Sonamarg

SONAMARG: The inaugural 8th National Snowshoe Championship concluded in Sonamarg on Monday with immense enthusiasm.

CEO Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA), Farooq Ahmad Baba and General Secretary of J&K Snowshoe Association, distributed Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals mementoes among the first, second, and third position holders, as well as other participants including Hoteliers Association Sonamarg and local residents who contributed to the success of the event.

The championship witnessed fierce competition among participants from various states, showcasing their skills and endurance in the challenging snowy terrain of Sonamarg.

The winners of the championship were felicitated with trophies and cash prizes, motivating them to continue their dedication towards snowshoeing.

The event besides providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent, also promoted tourism in the region, highlighting the natural beauty and adventure opportunities that Sonamarg has to offer.

The Hoteliers Association Sonamarg played a crucial role in providing accommodation and hospitality to the participants and spectators, ensuring their comfort throughout the championship.

Their support and cooperation were acknowledged and appreciated by the organizers and participants alike. The success of the 8th National Snowshoe Championship in Sonamarg has paved the way for future editions of the event, attracting more participants and spectators from across the country.

This event has brought Sonamarg on the map as a prime destination for snowshoeing, and has also boosted the local economy and tourism industry.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and volunteers who contributed to the smooth execution of the championship. They also extended their thanks to the local administration for their support in ensuring the safety and security of everyone involved.

Overall, the inaugural 8th National Snowshoe Championship in Sonamarg was a resounding success, showcasing the spirit of sportsmanship, promoting tourism, and highlighting the natural beauty of the region.