JAMMU, JANUARY 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today chaired a review meeting of the Jal Shakti Department here at the Civil Secretariat.

The meeting discussed the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Jammu and Kashmir.

CM emphasized the need for effective implementation and robust monitoring mechanisms to achieve the mission’s objectives. The meeting was attended by Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance, Commissioner Secretary H&UDD, Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment, Mission Director JJM and other senior officers from concerned departments.

During the meeting, ACS Jal Shakti presented a comprehensive overview of the mission’s progress, goals, and challenges.

He highlighted that 81% of households across Jammu and Kashmir have been connected with tap water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission and efforts are being made to achieve the remaining targets.

It was informed that the mission aims to provide 55 liters per capita per day (LPCPD) of safe and clean drinking water, adhering to BIS 10500 standards. The adoption of alternative and effective designs, coupled with detailed technical scrutiny of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), has led to significant cost savings amounting to Rs 522 crore, underscoring the department’s commitment to efficiency and innovation.

The Chief Minister reviewed various challenges faced during the mission’s implementation, including low tender responses, delays in the supply of Galvanized Iron (GI) pipes in Jammu and Ductile Iron (DI) pipes in Kashmir, and incidence of dry bore wells in multiple districts. Electro-mechanical issues were also highlighted as significant concerns impacting the timely execution of projects.

The proposed project size under the Jal Jeevan Mission covers 3,253 schemes aimed at ensuring a sustainable water supply system.

The meeting was informed that the establishment of District Project Management Units (DPMUs) and continuous technical review by consultants are being carried out to ensure the quality and success of the mission.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of robust third-party monitoring mechanisms to enhance transparency and accountability.

He directed that complaints from specific areas be addressed promptly by engaging these monitoring agencies for swift resolutions. Furthermore, he called for addressing concerns related to the improper laying of water supply pipes above ground and ensuring the sustainability of water resources in affected regions.

The meeting also focused on water quality monitoring and surveillance, with the Chief Minister emphasizing the need to strengthen Pani Samities at the Panchayat level.

He encouraged regular interaction with concerned Ministers and MLAs to define their roles and responsibilities in enhancing the effectiveness of these committees.

In addition, the meeting discussed the operation and maintenance of rural water supply and extension of the Nal Jal Mitra Programme, e-billing systems, and other operational aspects. The Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of addressing manpower shortages within the department to improve service delivery and achieve mission objectives.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission while reiterating the importance of sustaining momentum and overcoming challenges.

He assured full government support in realizing the mission’s vision of providing clean and reliable drinking water to every household in Jammu and Kashmir.