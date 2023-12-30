Srinagar: Director General of Police RR Swain on Saturday said there has been an 80 percent decline in terror recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.

Addressing a year-ender press conference at PHQ Jammu, DGP Swain said the decline in terror recruitment was due to collaborative efforts of Police and other security agencies who are working in tandem to put an end to the cycle of violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As we don’t wish to disclose the figure at this occasion but for your information only 22 recruitments took place in 2023. J&K Police will try at every level to curb recruitment in terror ranks, efforts are on to put an end to the cycle of violence,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that in the ongoing fight against terrorism, 113 terrorists from different groups have been neutralized in anti-terror operations in 2023. DGP said that there are 31 locally identified terrorists active across Jammu and Kashmir. “27 local active terrorists belong to Kashmir zone, while 4 are from Jammu areas,” DGP said.

Figuring out an achievement to put an end to hardline ideology, the DGP Swain said that two separatist organizations have been banned under UAPA this year including the Democratic Freedom Party led by Shabir Shah, and the Muslim League led by Masarat Alam.

He said as far as security management philosophy is concerned our war is not against only gun-wielding youth but against that ideology as well which pushes J&K youth towards bloodshed and separatism. “Our war will continue against those who glorify and legitimize terrorist actions. We will go with the fight continue till this ideology is fully wiped out,” DGP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it has come to the fore that local terrorists are gasping for breath, while foreigners are taking the lead in number. “An important thing that came to the fore is that there has been a decline in local involvement in terrorism, while foreigners are taking the front. It becomes clear that future fight will be against those who infiltrate from outside into Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

DGP was flanked by ADGP Law & Order Vijay Kumar and other top officers of J&K Police at the occasion.