A video of an elderly woman jumping into the ice-cold waters of Ganga in Haridwar has gone viral. The video of the 70-year-old woman from Haryana has dominated social media for the last few days.

\The video shows the elderly woman jumping into the Ganga river at Har Ki Pauri and swimming comfortably. Given how confidently she jumped, the woman seems to be an ace swimmer. The people nearby were surprised to see her courage and enthusiasm even at her age.

Watch this unique video here:

वीडियो देखकर मैं पहले तो चौंक गया पर दादीजी तो माहिर तैराक निकलीं. वे करीब 70 साल की हैं. जिस दिलेरी और उत्साह से उन्होंने हर की पौड़ी पुल से गंगा में छलांग लगाई और तैरते गयीं वह अविश्वसनीय है.



वाकई उम्र आपको कभी भी कुछ भी करने से नहीं रोक सकती. pic.twitter.com/iC1Z9extwN — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) June 28, 2022