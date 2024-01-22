SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Sopore & Kulgam and recovered psychotropic/contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party of PP Fruit Mandi at a checkpoint established at Reban, intercepted a vehicle (Maruti Swift Car) bearing registration number JK01AU-3674 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Umer Rashid Shalla son of Abdul Rashid Shalla and Adnan Manzoor Antoo son of Manzoor Ahmad Antoo, both residents of Sidiq Colony Sopore. During search, 112 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus & 11 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. Both the accused were arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Meanwhile during the course of investigation of case FIR No. 04/2024 of PS Tarzoo, 02 more drug peddlers have been arrested and 1536 tablets of banned drug SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shahnawaz Ahmed @Manzoor son of Shuja Ahmed resident of Dangerpora Sopore and Shabir Ahmed son of Ab. Rashid Mir resident of Sahipura Kral Gund Handwara. Pertinently, on 11/01/2024, a Police party of PS Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Railway Crossing Amargarh, recovered 3600 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from a truck bearing registration number JK05C-1271 driven by Rameez Wali Rather son of Wali Mohd Rather resident of Sahipora Kralgund Handwara. All the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Similarly in Kulgam, a Police party of PS Qazigund during patrolling at Sumo Stand Qazigund, intercepted two suspicious persons carrying 02 nylon bags who tried to flee after noticing police party but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Ashfaq Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Majeed Rather resident of Chalyar, Chenani and Mohd Sharif Bani son of Mohd Jabroo resident of Nagulta, Chenani. During search, officers were able to recover 08 Kgs of Poppy Straw from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain custody.

Subsequently, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.