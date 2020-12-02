65% voter turnout recorded in 2nd Phase of Panch by-elections: SEC

SRINAGAR: State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma informed that 65.54 percent and 52.24 percent voter turnout was recorded on Tuesday in the second phase of vacant Panch and Sarpanch By-polls 2020.

SEC informed that by-poll for Panch vacant seats were held in 343 constituencies including 317 from Kashmir division and 26 from Jammu division in the second phase. Total 34578 electors (including 17987 males and 16591 females) out of 52757 eligible to vote at the 2nd phase of Panch By-Elections, exercised their franchise which began at 7am and ended at 2pm. Jammu division recorded 79.25% and Kashmir division recorded 63.92% voter turnout during the 2nd phase of Panch by-elections.

On vacant Saranch constituencies, 52.25% polling was registered during the 2nd phase, in 83 constituencies including 62 from Kashmir division and 21 from Jammu division. Total 55672 electors (including 29409 males and 26263 females) out of 106551, voted to choose their representatives. 71.19% polling was registered in Jammu division where as 44.72% voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest voter turnout of 86.93% and 79.21% for Panch and Sarpanch by-polls respectively. Whereas in Kashmir division, Bandipora topped the Panch and Sarpanch voter turnout with 78.15% and 74.20% polling in second phase of elections, respectively.

SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the UT at all polling stations in the second phase.