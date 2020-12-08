63.08 % voter turnout recorded in 4thPhase of Panch, 59.71% in Sarpanch by-polls: SEC

JAMMU: State Election Commissioner K.K Sharma informed that 63.08 percent and 59.71 percent voter turnout was recorded on Monday in the Fourth Phase of vacant Panch and Sarpanch By-polls 2020.

While giving out the details, SEC informed that by-poll for Panch vacant seats were held in 215 constituencies in the 4th phase. A total 33188 electors (including 17292 males and 15896 females) out of which 20936 voted in the 4th phase of Panch By-Elections which began at 7am and ended at 2pm.

Jammu division recorded 82.29% and Kashmir division recorded 62.31% voter turnout during the 4th phase of Panch by-elections.

Similarly, 59.71% voting was registered on vacant Sarpanch constituencies, during the 4th phase, in 50 constituencies in which total 40158 electors (including 21020 males and 19138 females) out of 67256 voted to choose their representatives. 76.53%polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 46.23% voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

SEC further said that in Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 97.59% for Panch by-elections followed by Jammu with 84.19% and Doda with 83.73%. Similarly, Budgam district topped with 65.35% voter turnout in Kashmir division followed by Kupwara with 64.87% and Ganderbal with 63.75%.

In Sarpanch by-polls elections, Ganderbal recorded the highest voter turnout with 67.45% in Kashmir division followed by Baramulla with 61.76% and Kupwara with 61.13%.Reasi topped the polling percentage with 83.62% in Jammu division followed by Jammu with 83.35% and Rajouri with 83.16% in 4th phase of elections.

SEC also informed that polling was held at 210 polling stations including 134 in Kashmir division and 76 in Jammu division for Sarpanch by-polls and at 215 polling stations including 207 in Kashmir division and 8 in Jammu division for panch elections.

While giving an overview of the polling process, SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations in the 4th phase.