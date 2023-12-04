Srinagar: A tragic news emerged as six individuals from Kulgam district in south Kashmir lost their lives, and an equal number sustained injuries in a road mishap in Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday morning, as reported by the police.

According to Superintendent of Police Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, a truck carrying these individuals plunged into a gorge at Kararghat, resulting in the fatalities. Initially, three individuals passed away on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital. “Six others are currently receiving medical care at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH) for their injuries,” he further stated.

The deceased have been identified as Fareed (24), Gulab (43), Shabir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mushtaq (30), all hailing from Kulgam.

The injured, including Ranjit, the driver of the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and Manjoor, were also identified in the tragic incident.