‘6 houses, 7 cars, Rs 2.18 cr cash, foreign currency…’: Fmr Kashmir CE, wife, sister-in-law in graft case, ACB produces charge-sheet

Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau has produced charge-sheet against a former Chief Engineer UEED and others in disproportionate assets case, the anti-graft body said on Thursday.

In a statement, ACB said that the charge sheet was present against in case (FIR No. 29/2018) under section 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act & 109 RPC before Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar against Mohammad Hanif Lone, the then Chief Engineer UEED for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and against his wife and sister-in-law for abetment of offences.

“During investigation, accused Chief Engineer was found in the possession of following immovable properties including one double storey house on one kanal of land at Wanbal Rawalpora Srinagar; one double storey house on one kanal three marla land at Naz Colony Bandipora, one double storey house on one kanal 13 marla land at Khandyal Gurez, one Flat in Tawi Apartments at Sidhra Jammu, one flat in Royal Apartments at Talab Tillo Jammu, one flat in Gulposh Apartments at Bemina Srinagar, one 3-storey shopping structure at Bandipora Town and three kanals of land at Mujgund Srinagar,” the statement read.

The Chief Engineer, according to it, was also found to have accumulated huge movable assets including seven personal cars, bank balance of Rs 2.18 crore, cash of Rs 6. 58 lakh, foreign currency, LIC Policies, Metlife Policies, Mutual funds etc.

“Investigation established that value of assets possessed by accused Chief Engineer Hanif Lone is hugely disproportionate (129%) to the income received by him from all sources, which constitutes an offence of criminal misconduct u/s 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 against him,” the statement added.

The investigation have also revealed that wife and sister-in-Law of the accused Chief Engineer have “facilitated him in raising the assets from money earned through corrupt practices by allowing to invest clandestinely in different properties in their names, which tantamount to the offence of abetment u/s 109 RPC r/w J&K 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Svt 2006 against them.”

“The three accused were produced in Anti Corruption Court Srinagar and charge-sheet was filed,” the statement added.