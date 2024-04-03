6 drug peddlers arrested in Valley

SRINAGAR: Police arrests six drug peddlers and recovered contraband/psychotropic substances & cash from their possession across Kashmir valley.

A police party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO PS Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Nangerpora Kunzer, intercepted 02 persons identified as Waseem Ahmad Parray son of Mohd Akbar & Gh Mohd Dar son of Mohd Maqbool, both residents of Yall Pattan. During search, 33 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession.

In Sopore, a police party of Police Post Bus Stand headed by IC PP Bus Stand SI Basit Ahmad under the supervision of SDPO Sopore at a checkpoint established at MRF Chowk Model Town Sopore, intercepted two persons riding a motorcycle bearing registration number JK05F-7415. They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh resident of Seelo Sopore and Siraj ud Din Parray son of Mohammad Mukhtar Parray resident of Parrypora Hadipora Sopore. During search, 216 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus, 70 grams of Charas and cash amount of ₹36,000 (proceeds of narcotics) was recovered from their possession. Motorcycle used in the commission of crime has been seized.

Meanwhile, Police Station Pulwama received an information through reliable sources to the effect that one person namely Khurshid Ahmad Lone son of Mohd Sultan Lone resident of Pinglena has concealed Charas Powder at his residence. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama and during the course of investigation two transparent polythene bags apparently containing grinded charas powder in one bag and semi grinded in other, weighing 1 kg 56 gms and 1 kg 34 gms respectively. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is going on.

Similarly in Awantipora, a police party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO Pampore at a checkpoint established at Gallander Crossing arrested a drug peddler identified as Zubair Shafi Wani son of Mohammad Shafi Wani resident of Tulbagh Pampore. During checking, 101 bottles of banned syrup (Corex Syrup) was recovered from his possession.

All the arrested drug peddlers have been shifted to respective police stations and cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.