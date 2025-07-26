6 drug peddlers arrested in Valley

SRINAGAR, JULY 26: Police in Budgam have detained four habitual drug peddlers under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act.

The detained individuals are Sakeena Bano wife of Suraj-u-Din Khan resident of Khan Mohalla Gopalpora Chadoora, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh son of Abdul Gani Sheikh resident of Yarikha Khansahib, Sajad Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani resident of Nowhar Chadoora and Khurshid Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir resident of Khansahib, Budgam.

All four individuals were identified as repeat offenders involved in the illegal trade of narcotics, particularly targeting and exploiting the local youth. Following the issuance of formal detention orders, the individuals were lodged in different jails as per legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Police in Anantnag have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered a substantial quantity of contraband substances in separate operations conducted in Bijbehara and Sangam areas. A Police party from Police Station Bijbehara, at a checkpoint established near Dupatyar Crossing, intercepted a suspicious individual identified as Mohd Yousuf Mir son of Gh Ahmad Mir resident of Dupatyar. During search, 01 Kg of Charas powder was recovered from his possession. In a separate operation, a police team from Police Post Sangam at a checkpoint established at Nati Pora Sangam Bund arrested a drug peddler identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Wali Mohammad Dar resident of Nati Pora Sangam. During search, 1.290 Kgs of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession.

Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigation has been initiated.