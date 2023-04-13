Riyadh: More than 59,520 Zamzam water bottles were distributed among the Umrah pilgrims in a single day,

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the number of pilgrims and visitors reached 1,048,600 in a day.

The services provided to visitors of the Grand Mosque included the distribution of 59,520 Zamzam water bottles and 10,700 booklets and leaflets, in addition to digital awareness for 115,000 individuals, field awareness for 170,000 beneficiaries, and volunteer service for 240,896 beneficiaries.

As many as 6188 people benefited from the Ramzan exhibition held at the Grand Mosque and 2471 people were helped while performing the Tawaf.

To ensure sanitary conditions, 130,000 liters of disinfectants were used, 32,450 liters of carpet sterilizers, and 33,425 liters of surface sterilization, in addition to 5825 liters used by the robot for sterilization. In addition, 5975 liters of hand sanitizers and 5,765 liters of vital care sanitizers were made available.

Other services included distributing 2632 bracelets among younger visitors, providing social and humanitarian services to 81,601 beneficiaries, enabling 4850 individuals to benefit from services provided to the elderly and people with disabilities, and providing spatial guidance in different languages to 1,01,679. beneficiaries, as well as placing 35,000 carpets in the Grand Mosque.