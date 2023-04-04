New Delhi: Dynamic Ground Water Resources of the country are being periodically assessed jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and State Governments. As per the 2020 assessment, out of the total 6,965 assessment units (Blocks/ Taluks/ Mandals/ watersheds/ Firkas) in the country, 1114 units in 15 States/ UTs have been categorized as ”Overexploited” where the Annual Ground Water Extraction is more than Annual Extractable Ground Water Resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

59% Indian households have water connections 3

The complete groundwater resource information including details of Over-exploited assessment units for the entire country (including State/ UT-wise) are in public domain and may be accessed at: http://cgwb.gov.in/documents/2021-08-02-GWRA_India_2020.pdf.

To enable every rural household in the country to have assured potable water through tap water connection, since August 2019, Government of India in partnership with States is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal.

At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission in August 2019, 3.23 Crore rural households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, as reported by States/ UTs as on 29.03.2023, additional 8.36 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections in last three and half years under JJM. Thus, as on 29.03.2023, out of 19.43 Crore rural households in the country, around 11.59 Crore (59%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes. State/ UT-wise and year-wise details are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Monday.