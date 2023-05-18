Mumbai : One 56-year-old man, who happened to be a first-time flyer, was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday on charges of smoking a ‘beedi’ mid-air.

The accused had boarded a flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru by Akasa Air.

According to national media reports, the incident came to light when the crew members found the accused, who hails from Rajasthan’s Marwar region, smoking inside the lavatory. The flight attendant swiftly swung into action, held him and, on reaching Bengaluru, handed him over to the police.

During the interrogation, the passenger admitted smoking on the plane, claiming that he was unaware of the rules and regulations as he boarded the plane for the first time. He added that during train travels, he smoked in toilets and tried the same on the plane.

