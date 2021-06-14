510 oxygen beds, 125 ICU beds: DRDO’s Kashmir COVID hospital can remain operational for three years

Srinagar: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO’s) COVID hospital at Khonmoh in Srinagar will stay open for a year and can be extended for a period of three years.

On June 14, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated COVID-19 care hospital to help the Union Territory in its fight against the pandemic.

Medical Superintendent at the hospital Dr. Abdul Rashid Para said it is designated as a COVID facility for one year and can be extended up to three years, depending upon how the virus behaves.

“The Hospital has all requisite COVID care facilities. We have 510 oxygen-equipped beds. Out of which, 10 are for triage, 375 are ward beds and 125 are ICU beds,” Para said.

Besides, the hospital has a separate green area for donning and doffing of PPE protocol, a canteen facility and 24×7 availability of doctors. Additionally, it is getting regular Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) supply from Haryana.

“The LMO is supplied through tankers. We have a 56 kilo liter tank and 7-kilo liter stand-by tank,” he said.

It is equipped with a laboratory and an X-ray facility. “The CT facility is in the pipeline and will be put up soon at the hospital,” the official said.

The hospital has also taken the three departments–pediatrics, medicine, anesthesia onboard. “These three departments have come together to chalk out a protocol for admissions to the hospital. They will submit the report to the Principal GMC. We are ready in terms of infrastructure to take the patients,” a senior official at the hospital said.

He said, however, the hospital will not take care of medical management of patients requiring surgical care. “There are no operation theatres at the hospital,” he said.

Government Medical College Principal, Srinagar, Dr. Samia Rashid said the patient inflow has decreased.

“We have left instructions that if the patient doesn’t need any critical care, he can be shifted there,” she said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor reiterated that the operationalization of DRDO’s Hospitals in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar would strengthen the government’s efforts against the COVID pandemic, in addition to significantly increasing COVID dedicated bed capacity and treatment in J&K.