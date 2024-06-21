5 Reasons Why Ajwain Water Is the Ultimate Weight Loss Drink to Try Now

In the quest for effective weight loss strategies, simplicity often triumphs. If you’ve been aiming to shed those extra kilos without unnecessary hassle, ajwain water might just be the answer you’re looking for. Also known as carom seeds, ajwain has long been a staple in traditional remedies and is now making a modern comeback for its health benefits. The best part? This concoction is not only easy to prepare but can also naturally assist in weight loss. Curious about how it works? Read on to discover the benefits of ajwain water for weight loss.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Drink Ajwain Water For Weight Loss:

1. Boosts Metabolism

Ajwain seeds are celebrated for their metabolic-boosting properties. According to a 2012 study published in Pharmacognosy Review, these seeds contain thymol, an active enzyme that stimulates the secretion of gastric juices. This enhances digestion and boosts metabolism, aiding in efficient calorie burning throughout the day. Incorporating ajwain water into your morning routine can kickstart your metabolism, potentially curbing excess fat storage.

2. Improves Digestion

Effective weight loss hinges on good digestion. Ajwain water can help streamline this process. Research from ScienceDirect in 2011 suggests that ajwain seeds, particularly when consumed with hot water and salt after meals, can alleviate digestive discomfort and improve nutrient absorption. Enhanced digestion not only aids in weight management but also supports overall well-being.

3. Suppresses Appetite

Managing cravings and appetite can be a challenge during weight loss. Ajwain water acts as a natural appetite suppressant, helping you feel fuller for longer periods. With minimal calories, it can assist in reducing the urge to snack between meals, facilitating your weight loss journey.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Detoxifies The Body

Detoxification is pivotal in achieving sustainable weight loss. Ajwain seeds are noted for their bitter and pungent properties, acting as a natural laxative to flush out toxins, as highlighted in a 2012 study from Pharmacognosy Review. A detoxified system enhances digestion and metabolism, contributing to effective weight management.

5. Reduces Water Retention

Water retention can mask weight loss progress and cause frustration. Ajwain water exhibits diuretic properties that aid in reducing bloating and water retention. By eliminating excess salt and water from the body, ajwain water can help achieve your desired weight and alleviate feelings of heaviness.

Ajwain Water For Weight Loss: How To Make Ajwain Water

Creating ajwain water at home is straightforward. Begin by soaking one tablespoon of ajwain seeds in water overnight. In the morning, bring this mixture to a boil and let it simmer for a few minutes. Strain the water and consume it first thing in the morning for optimal benefits.



Incorporate ajwain water into your daily routine to harness its potential for natural weight loss. With its numerous health benefits, this simple yet potent elixir might just be the key to achieving your fitness goals.

