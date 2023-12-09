BUDGAM: Under the insightful directions of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, The Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Patron in Chief JKLSA and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, 4th National Lok Adalat was organized today in District Court Complex Budgam and Taluka Courts of District Budgam. The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Khalil Ahmad Choudhary, Principal District & Sessions Judge (Chairman District Legal Services Authority) Budgam, at District Court Complex Budgam at 10:30 A.M. Each Court had identified cases for Lok Adalat beforehand and same were placed before Seven (07) different benches constituted by DLSA Budgam for their settlement in National Lok Adalat. Two special benches were constituted for labour and social welfare matters.

Sessions Judge Budgam) and Farah Bashir (Munsiff JMIC Budgam), Bench No. 2 comprised of Aijaz Ahmad Khan (Additional District and Sessions Judge Budgam) and Sheikh Gowher (Spl. Mobile Magistrate Budgam), Bench No. 3 comprised of Noor Mohammad Mir (Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam) and Advocate Javid Ahmad Mir (Panel Lawyer DLSA Budgam), Bench No. 4 comprised of Mir Wajahat (Sub Judge Chadoora) and Tajamul Islam (Panel Lawyer TLSC Chadoora), Bench No. 5 comprised of Uzma Amin (Munsiff JMIC Chadoora) and Nusrat Nabi (Panel Lawyer TLSC Chadoora), Bench No. 6 Comprised of Massarat Jabeen (Munsiff JMIC Magam) In-charge (Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah) and Mohammad Yaqoob (Panel Lawyer TLSC Magam). Bench No. 7 comprised of Fakhar un Nissa (Munsiff JMIC Chararisharief) and N.A Mashooq (President, Bar Association Chararisharief) Bench No. 8 Comprised of Ubaid ul Khazir (District Social Welfare Officer Budgam) and Mushtaq Ahmad Parray (Tehsil Social Welfare Officer Budgam) ) Bench No. 9 Comprised of Zamir Ali (Assistant Labour Commissioner Budgam) and Farooq Ahmad (Labour Inspector Budgam). Cases for settlement included cases of Civil, Criminal Compoundable, Cheque bounce, Bank matters, MACT, Land Compensation, Matrimonial, Electricity and Pre-litigation matters. Further, Pre-litigation matters were taken up, which included PDD matters, bank recovery matters, PHE cases, Social Welfare Schemes, Labour, Revenue, Matrimonial disputes, land disputes, BSNL cases, municipality cases and other Government schemes etc.

Nonetheless, a total number of 788 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 449 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of Rs.9,13,53,115/- was realized in total in the settlement.