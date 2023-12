SRINAGAR: The 4th National Lok Adalat was organized by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar under the patronage of J&K Legal Services Authority. The event was organized under the able guidance of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, the Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Patron-in-Chief) J&K Legal Services Authority and Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority today at District Court Complex Mominabad Srinagar. The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by Jawad Ahmed, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, District Court Complex Srinagar.

Each Court had identified cases for the 4th National Lok Adalat beforehand, and the same were placed before Eleven (14) different benches constituted by DLSA Srinagar, including three special benches for settlement of revenue matters, social welfare matters, and Labour cases in 4th National Lok Adalat.

Nevertheless, Bench No.1 comprised of Jeema Bashir, Presiding Officer, MACT, Srinagar, and Aarti Mohan Fast Track Court (POCSO Cases) Srinagar, Bench No.2 comprised of Masarat Roohi, Principal Judge Family Court Srinagar, and Sandeep Gandotra (Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA Court) Srinagar, Bench No.3 comprised of Arvind Sharma (Additional District & Sessions Judge, Bank Cases) Srinagar, and Renu Dogra (2nd Additional District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar, Bench No. 4 comprised of Dr Farah Deeba (Officiating President District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) Srinagar, and Shabnum Munshi (Member District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission) Srinagar, Bench No.5 Comprised of Raja Mohammad Tasleem (Chief Judicial Magistrate) Srinagar, and Ahtzaz Ahmad (2nd Additional Munsiff) Srinagar, Bench No.6 comprised of Ahsan Ullah Parvaiz (Spl. Mobile Magistrate) (Railway Magistrate Srinagar) and Adnan Manzoor, Munsiff Sub-Registrar Srinagar, Bench No. 7 Comprised of Fozia Paul (City Judge) Srinagar, and Shafeeq Ahmad Malik (1st Additional Munsiff) Srinagar, Bench No. 8 Comprised of Mahreen Mushtaq (Municipal Magistrate) Srinagar, and Tabassum (Judge Small Causes) Srinagar, Bench No. 9 comprised of Mudasir Farooq (Spl. Mobile Magistrate(T) Srinagar, and Raja Arshad Hamid, Addl. Spl. Mobile Magistrate Srinagar, Bench No. 10 comprised of Sayeem Qayoom, City Munsiff Srinagar, and Adnan Manzoor (Munsiff Sub-Registrar).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, a total number of 58811 matters were taken up for their amicable settlement, out of which 52774 matters were settled. Besides, an amount of rupees Eighteen Crore Forty-Two Lacs Sixty Thousand Four Hundred Seventy-Eight only (Rs.184260478) was realized as the settlement amount.