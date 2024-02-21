4th Edition of Khelo India Winter Games to Kick Off Today in Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg is all set to host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games on Wednesday.

Authorities eagerly await guests at the renowned ski resort, Gulmarg. Nestled in the picturesque Himalayas, the world-famous destination is poised to host thrilling competitions and showcase the prowess of athletes against a backdrop of snow-capped peaks.

Organizers have meticulously prepared to ensure a seamless experience for participants and spectators alike. With its pristine slopes and enchanting vistas, Gulmarg promises an unforgettable setting for the winter sports spectacle.

As the global sporting community converges, the event is not just a competition but a celebration of athleticism and the mesmerizing beauty of this iconic Indian destination.

While speaking to ANI, National Chief Coach Wushu Kuldeep said that many foreign skiers have come to the event.

“Stage is all set for the fourth edition of the Khelo India Winter Sports game and today it will be inaugurated. I want to thank the authorities for organizing this event. There are many foreign skiers as well. It’s a beautiful place. I want to wish all the best to the participants. Gulmarg is a beautiful destination for skiers and the tourist as well,” Kuldeep told ANI.

Meanwhile, a participant said, “I am very happy and excited to attend the event. I am staying here for the last two days for the event. Many international and national tourists have come here. Many Kashmiri locals are also present here. I want to thank the JK tourism and government for organizing this event.”

The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J-K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games Association of the Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

