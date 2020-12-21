4G may be restored across J&K on New Year’s eve: Report

Srinagar: The high-speed mobile data services, which remain suspended since August 05, 2019, are likely to be restored across Jammu and Kashmir by December 31, quoting sources local news agency KNO quoting said on Monday.

According to KNO, “reliable sources” said that 4G mobile internet services are likely to be restored across J&K by the new year’s eve.

“The announcement regarding the restoration of high speed mobile data services would likely be made soon in Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency KNO “sources” saying.

It said that a central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, wishing anonymity, “confirmed” to it that 4G internet services would be restored by the end of December month.

“The deliberations regarding the restoration of services were going on for a long time and it has been decided to restore the services by the end of this month,” the report said, adding that the announcement would probably be made after December 25.

However, there was no official confirmation from the J&K administration.

Pertinently, except two districts—Ganderbal and Udhampur, the administration in Jammu and Kashmir has extended the ban on high speed mobile data services across J&K till December 25.

The high speed mobile data services were suspended in J&K on August 05, 2019 when the government scrapped the special status of erstwhile J&K state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The ban on 4G mobile internet services has crossed the 500-day mark on December 16, 2020.

Notably, on August 16 this year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to restore 4G internet services in Ganderbal and Udhampur district of the union territory on trial basis. (KNO)