4,715 scholarships under PMSSS in 2026-27

JAMMU, OCTOBER 12: The Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) has registered a significant progress during the current academic session 2026–27, with 4715 scholarships allotted against the annual target of 5000, thereby achieving 94.3 per cent of the overall target so far.

PMSSS provides students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh through AICTE counselling process, an opportunity to pursue undergraduate studies in institutions outside these Union Territories, with financial support towards academic fees and maintenance expenses. The scheme aims to improve access to quality higher education, enhance skills and expand employment opportunities for youth.

During the current Academic Session 2026–27, 1894 scholarships have been allotted under General Degree Courses against 2070, and 2741 scholarships under Professional Courses against 2830, and 80 scholarships under Medical/BDS courses against the target of 100.

The current achievement is significantly higher than the full- year figures recorded during the previous three academic sessions. PMSSS had recorded 3627 beneficiaries in 2023–24, 3674 in 2024–25 and 3585 in 2025–26. The current-year allotment is already 1130 higher than the 2025–26 figure, registering an increase of around 31.5 per cent.

The Higher Education Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, has been facilitating and coordinating the implementation of PMSSS in the UT, including timely commencement of registration and counselling, besides facilitating through Facilitation Centres and Facilitation-cum-Document Verification Centres for students.

The Department also plays an important role in the verification and review mechanism under the scheme through the UT-level Review Committee headed by the Commissioner/Secretary, Higher Education Department, with the Director Colleges, J&K as its Member Secretary.

The accelerated progress during the current academic session reflects coordinated efforts of the Higher Education Department, concerned authorities and field-level facilitation mechanisms to ensure that eligible students are able to avail the benefits of PMSSS.

With 4715 of the 5000 scholarships already allotted, the scheme is expected to further strengthen access to quality higher education and expand educational opportunities for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir.